Olympic swimming star Lisa Curry and her ex husband Olympic bronze medallist Grant Kenny have announced the death of their 33 year- old daughter Jaimi.

The pair said she had lost her battle with a long-term illness on Monday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that Lisa and I confirm that our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family,” a statement from Kenny read.

"Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself.

"Our hearts are broken and the pain is immense but we must move forward cherishing every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured first child.

"We thank the incredible team at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their tireless commitment to making her better and giving us as the extra time we were able to spend with her.

"It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy."

Jaimi celebrated her 33rd birthday in June and her mother posted a tribute to her at the time.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to our beautiful Jaimi... 33 today ! Our first born. Really.... where have all those years gone ! Have a lovely day bubba we all love you so much.”

Curry and Kenny, who divorced in 2017, have three children - Jaimi, daughter Morgan and son Jett.

Curry competed in three Olympics for Australia, Moscow, Los Angeles and Barcelona, while Aussie Kenny won a bronze medal in the 1984 LA Games.