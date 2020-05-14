Oldest postmaster marks 60 years in charge at age of 92

The UK’s oldest postmaster is celebrating 60 years in charge of her post office – at the age of 92.

Kay White serves customers at the post office in Claverley, Shropshire, alongside her niece Ann Madeley, 74.

The branch is currently temporarily closed because of the coronavirus crisis but Ms White and Ms Madeley are hoping to reopen in June.

Ms White said: “Claverley is a beautiful village.

“I have loved my life here and have never wanted to move anywhere else.

“It is such a shame that the coronavirus pandemic stopped me from working on my 60th anniversary and doing what I thoroughly enjoy doing – serving the community and keeping in touch with the villagers.”

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said: “What a remarkable achievement.

“Kay and her niece are much loved and appreciated by the village and by myself and colleagues in our area team, who are amazed and impressed by Kay, who is still enjoying serving customers.”

Ms White first started working at Claverley post office when she was 14, after leaving Claverley Church of England School, and so has been at the branch for a total of 78 years.

She was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list in 2010 for her services to the community.

As well as being busy as the village postmaster, Ms White spent 38 years on the parish council, ran the Sunday school at All Saints Church for more than 20 years and founded the local Women’s Institute.

Her niece said: “I think it’s amazing how she manages to work the computer – sometimes she says she could throw it through the window, but she does very well with it.