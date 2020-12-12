Officers doused in petrol while attempting to arrest suspect

Police officers were doused in petrol and a property was set alight as they tried to arrest a man in Bolton.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm on Friday as Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attempted to detain the man at a property on Market Street, Farnworth for recent domestic violence offences.

The man resisted arrest, threw petrol over officers and himself, and then threatened to set it alight, GMP said.

As police entered the property, he set fire to the doorway and attempted to barricade himself inside.

Trained negotiators were on scene, along with the fire and ambulance service, and the man was eventually safely detained.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications, breach of a restraining order, arson with intent to endanger life and assault on an emergency services worker.

He was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but has since been discharged and remains in police custody.

An officer was also taken to hospital and received treatment from an eye specialist for suspected chemical burns, GMP said.

The officer was discharged, but will require a further assessment later this week.

GMP assistant chief constable Rob Potts said: “This was a challenging situation which highlights the dangerous conditions our officers are often faced with when carrying out their duties to protect our community and those who are in need of our help.

“Every single day our officers are willing and prepared to do everything within their powers, including putting themselves in harm’s way, in order to protect our most vulnerable victims, including those of domestic violence.

“I would like to commend the bravery of our officers and partners in this situation who managed to safely detain the suspect despite the challenges that were thrown in their direction.”