Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, has made his first court appearance where his bail was set at $1.25 million.

The figure was raised from the original $1m, after prosecutor Matthew Frank pointed out the seriousness of the charges and the “strong reaction in the community, to put it mildly,” made Chauvin a flight risk.

He faces three separate charges: second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter. These hold a minimum sentence of 40, 20 and ten years in prison respectively.

At the 15 minute hearing Chauvin appeared by video link from Minnesota state prison, but did not enter a plea and did not speak.

Judge Jeannice M Reding set bail at $1.25m with no preconditions and $1m with the conditions he could not contact Floyd’s family, surrendering his firearms and not working for law enforcement or security while he waits for trial.

His representatives did not object to the bail price. His next court appearance will be on June 29.

Three other officers who were present for Floyd’s death have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Last week J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao all had their bail set at $1m without conditions and $750,000 with conditions. Their next court appearance is later this month.

Floyd died on May 25 and yesterday mourners in his hometown of Houston, Texas paid their respects. His body was in an open casket in The Fountain of Praise church and was open to the public for six hours.

Former Vice President and Democrat nominee for November’s Presidential election Joe Biden met with Floyd’s family before the memorial service yesterday.

The family’s lawyer Ben Crump tweeted alongside a photo with Biden: "He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family."

Today there will be a private funeral in Houston.