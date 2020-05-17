Obama was a 'grossly incompetent' president, says Trump
Donald Trump has hit back at Barack Obama’s criticism of his handling of the coronavirus crisis, by describing his predecessor as ‘grossly incompetent’ during his time in office.
Obama lit the blue touchpaper during an online speech to graduating university and high school students yesterday, when he made scathing comments about the current administration.
He said: “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge."
Trump responded on Sunday saying he had not seen Obama’s comments, but added: “Look, he was an incompetent president, that’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”
He went on to talk about the current crisis.
“So I think we had a great weekend. We did a lot of terrific meetings. Tremendous progress is being made on many fronts, including coming up with a cure for this horrible plague that has beset our country.
“It was a working weekend, it was a good weekend. A lot of very good things have happened.”
Although Obama has largely avoided criticizing Trump’s performance in office, in a call leaked last week the former president described the US government’s coronavirus response as, ‘an absolute chaotic disaster’.