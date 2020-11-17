Obama blames rap music for Trump receiving increased black vote
Barack Obama has blamed rap music as one of the reasons Donald Trump received an increased share of the black vote in the US election.
The number of black voters who supported Trump earlier this month was up from four years ago, despite the outgoing president being widely criticised for his handling of the Black Lives Matter movement.
And Obama believes that rap music has a lot to answer for.
Speaking to The Atlantic, he said: "It’s interesting: people are writing about the fact that Trump increased his support among Black men and the occasional rapper who supported Trump.
"I have to remind myself that if you listen to rap music, it’s all about the bling, the women, the money.
"A lot of rap videos are using the same measures of what it means to be successful as Donald Trump is. Everything is gold-plated.
"That insinuates itself and seeps into the culture."
Rappers such as Lil Wayne and Lil Pump both endorsed Trump ahead of the election, while 50 Cent originally told black people to vote for the Republican before later retracting his statement.