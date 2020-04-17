Thousands of people took part in another round of applause for NHS staff and other workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Households across the UK gathered on their doorsteps, balconies and gardens to cheer and clap to show their appreciation.

Police in Scotland put on a display of flashing lights and played bagpipes to show their support.

Many workers and police lined up to clap and cheer in Leeds.

The Woolwich Ferry got creative and span around in a circle whilst beeping the horn.

Premier League club Manchester United showed its support by lighting up Old Trafford in blue and creating "NHS United".

Former Scottish footballer Kenny Dalglish took to his doorstep with his family just days after returning home from hospital following positive testing to the disease.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote on Twitter: "So important to come together as a nation and show our appreciation for our brilliant carers."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds posted: "Clapping harder than ever tonight for our carers. You are the best of Britain.

"Also clapping for @captaintommoore who has now raised over £15m for our NHS. Not only have you raised an enormous amount of money but you’ve inspired us all."

Children around the nation also got involved and showed their support.