Thousands of people took part in yet another round of ‘Clap for Carers’ applauding NHS staff and other workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Households gathered on their doorsteps, balconies and gardens to show their appreciation by clapping, cheering and banging pots and pans around the UK last night.

Chorely Hospital were joined by a local scooter club to show their support.

Hereford County Hospital came up with a rendition of “You'll Never Walk Alone,” in honour of Captain Tom Moore, who has raised £28 million for the NHS.

And The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appeared on their doorstep and clapped away.

Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall made their first appearance together since Charles has recovered from coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote on Twitter: “Another huge clap for all our carers this evening - bigger and more heartfelt than ever on my street.”