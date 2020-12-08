In Numbers: The royal train tour

Here is a look at the Cambridges’ royal train tour in numbers as the trip came to an end:

1 – Cat – The animal was seen casually strolling behind William and Kate as they visited a care home in Bath.

1 – Supportive PM – No 10 said Boris Johnson welcomed the “morale boost” the tour would provide.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge royal train tour (PA Wire)

2 – Concerned politicians – Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the duke and duchess travelled to Edinburgh despite their office being made aware of border restrictions. Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he would prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary visits”.

2 – Nights – Spent by William and Kate sleeping on the royal train.

3 – Days – The tour began on Sunday evening and ended on Tuesday.

3 – Countries – The tour took the duke and duchess to Scotland, England and Wales.

3 – Reindeer – William and Kate arranged for the animals to visit a school in Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

5 – Coats for Kate – The duchess began the trip in an olive green Alexander McQueen coat as she set off from London, followed by a blue Catherine Walker one, then a navy Hobbs coat, a red McQueen coat for Cardiff and a green Catherine Walker one with a faux fur collar at Windsor.

Kate's coats

8 – Royals – William and Kate were joined by the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal at their final destination – Windsor Castle.

8 – Stops – Edinburgh, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Batley, Manchester, Cardiff, Bath, Reading and Windsor.

9 – Number of carriages on the royal train.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge royal train tour (PA Wire)

775 – Nurses and midwives at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust. William and Kate visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to thank staff.

1,250 – Miles the royal train tour covered over the three days.

67006 – The number of the Class 67 locomotive engine – Royal Sovereign – pulling the royal train.