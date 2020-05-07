Notting Hill Carnival latest summer calendar staple to be cancelled

Notting Hill Carnival has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The carnival’s board said on Thursday that the 2020 August bank holiday event on the streets of west London will not take place, but they are working on holding a celebration on the same weekend in an alternative form.

It is the latest in a string of summer calendar events to have been postponed as a result of Covid-19, including the Glastonbury festival and the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement on Twitter, Notting Hill Carnival said they have “no wish to place extra strain on our colleagues St John Ambulance and the NHS.

“We, of course, work very closely with them for carnival and want to take this opportunity to express our utmost respect, admiration and gratitude for their work.”

They added: “We look forward to welcoming you back to the streets of Notting Hill in 2021.”

