Nostalgic toys and family games are top Christmas picks at Hamleys

Nostalgic toys and games that get the whole family playing are at the heart of Hamleys’ top picks list this Christmas, store bosses revealed.

With more time spent at home, there is also an emphasis on educational toys and items to keep children active during the festive period.

Hamleys senior buyer Steven Pearson said that despite the uncertainty caused by coronavirus, it was important that families were still able to have a “magical time”.

“From the selections we’ve got a number of educational toys,” he said.

Staff and children sit in a sleigh during the Hamleys Christmas toy showcase at Hamleys, Regent Street, London - (Copyright PA Wire)

“We’ve got some nurturing toys and we’ve got some board games to get families around that living room and really have a magical time this Christmas.

“Families have been educating a lot at home this year and (the Osmo Genius maths game) really takes it one step further.

“It uses a tablet to play games and educate kids all the way from five through to 10.

Millie, eight, and Max, nine, play with Laser Battle Hunters during the Hamleys Christmas toy showcase at Hamleys, Regent Street, London - (Copyright PA Wire)

“(Parents can) sit with them, have fun, but also have education in mind.”

Mr Pearson added that products encouraging youngsters to get outside would also feature in the selection.

“As far as possible, we’re still getting kids outside because while we’ve got a number of toys you can play inside, I think it’s really important to get the kids out,” he said.

Toy reindeers wearing masks on display during the Hamleys Christmas toy showcase at Hamleys, Regent Street, London - (Copyright PA Wire)

“I’ve got two kids myself and sometimes we have to make that effort to go out as a family, making sure we’re socially distanced, but a scooter is a great opportunity to do that.”

Hamleys’ top picks include the Rollin’ Rovee, Uno Flip, Monopoly For Sore Losers and Barbie Dream Camper.

Layla, four, plays with a Barbie 3-in-1 Dream camper during the Hamleys Christmas toy showcase at Hamleys, Regent Street, London - (Copyright PA Wire)

Mr Pearson said that a teddy bear dressed as a surgeon with a face mask was also proving popular in the wake of the pandemic.

“Kids want to emulate the NHS, so we’ve seen some great sales on that little bear,” he said.