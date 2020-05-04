The north west has overtaken London as the epicentre of coronavirus in the UK.

London has consistently been the worst affected area of the country since numbers began to rise in the early part of March.

But, as the capital's lockdown continues to reduce the rate of infection, the number of hospitalisations is now highest in the north west.

A total of 2,191 people are in hospital as a result of coronavirus in the north-west compared to 2,033 in London.

The graph shows the number of coronavirus-related hospitalisations in each area of the country

The shows a significant drop for the capital which was showing figures of nearly 5,000 during the peak of the virus - now more than three weeks behind the UK.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has pointed to the go-ahead of the Champions League tie between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid as a possible reason for the spike in cases in that area.

Anderson has called on the city's public health director Matt Ashton to look into the effect the fixture going ahead with a crowd may have had on the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "We want to come to a view as to whether that decision had an impact on the people of this city and I've asked Matt to work with the universities to see if the data can give us an indication of that.

"I said at the time the fact Madrid fans were unable to attend matches in their home city but could travel to a game in Liverpool was absurd, but the government and Uefa decided the game should go ahead."

A total of 186,599 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the UK at the time of writing.