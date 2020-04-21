Authorities in North Korea have refuted claims that the Supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, is seriously ill following heart surgery.

The presidential office in South Korea's capital, Seoul, said that there were no signs from the North that indicated the 36-year-old leader is 'gravely ill' after speculation in the media raised suspicions.

American news outlet CNN initially cited an anonymous US official claiming the leader's ill-health, saying that he had suffered following an unspecified surgery.

Another anonymous source had also told the Daily NK that Kim had been battling with cardiovascular issues since August 2019 'but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu'.

The North Korean leader then missed the annual celebration on Appril 15 honouring his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung.

He had been seen four days previously, at an official government meeting, but due to difficulties accessing information from the country, scepticism is rife surrounding his ongoing absence from public life.

However, this is not the first time Kim has disappeared.

In September 2014, he went missing for a period of 40 days before reappearing with a cane, which the state refused to confirm had anything to do with gout, as had been speculated.

Related videos

Who would succeed him?

Kim Jong-Un was groomed from a young age to succeed his father as leader of the country and it currently seems that the Kim dynasty will remain in place.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong has attended a number of official events on behalf of her brother and appears the obvious successor.

The 31 year-old made her first appearance on her brother's behalf at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and has since been referenced as 'the brains' behind Kim's public appearance.

She made her first public statement last month in which she branded South Korea as a 'frightened dog barking', and has since praised the political relations between her brother and American President Donald Trump.