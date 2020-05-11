No holidays despite lockdown being relaxed

By The Newsroom
17:30pm, Mon 11 May 2020
Holidays are still banned despite coronavirus lockdown restrictions being eased, the Government has said.

A document published by the Cabinet Office stated that staying overnight at a location other than the place you live “for a holiday or other purpose is not allowed”.

This also includes “visiting second homes”.

From Wednesday, people in England have permission to travel to “outdoor open space irrespective of distance”.

But the Cabinet Office noted that “premises such as hotels and bed and breakfasts will remain closed”, unless they are being used for special circumstances such as providing accommodation for critical workers.

Asked whether people could rent self-catering holiday homes for “staycation” holidays in this period, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, the rules allow for you to make visits to enjoy parks or something with pleasure status but you can’t stay overnight.”

Places of accommodation will reopen as part of “step three” of England’s recovery strategy, which will not begin earlier than July 4.

Premises will be required to meet “Covid-19 secure” guidelines to minimise the risk of infection.

