Nine fire crews tackling large blaze near Suffolk airfield

Scene of the blaze in Suffolk
Scene of the blaze in Suffolk
By The Newsroom
14:29pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Up to nine fire crews are tackling a large blaze near a Suffolk airfield.

The fire is believed to have started when equipment overheated during a manufacturing process at a fibreglass moulding plant near Parham airfield.

At its peak, up to 13 crews were onsite dealing with the blaze.

All workers have been accounted for, and there are no casualties.

Those nearby have been asked to keep windows and doors closed, due to the large volume of smoke in the area.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We understand from workers that the cause of the fire may have been due to some overheating during their manufacturing process.

“However, we will be carrying out a fire investigation when it safe to do so, to identify the cause.”

The fire service confirmed it has now surrounded the fire and is making “good progress” with extinguishing it.

Sign up to our newsletter

Fire

PA