Stocks of protective equipment at some NHS trusts are dangerously low and could run out within the next 48 hours, officials have warned.

Despite government assurances that they are working to provide adequate provisions of PPE, unions representing doctors and nurses have expressed concerns that staff are being asked to re-use equipment and 'put their lives on the line.'

Staff treating patients with Covid-19 have been advised to wear full-length, long-sleeve disposable gowns, but Chris Hopson, chairman of NHS Providers is fearful that stocks of these will run out over the weekend.

In a tweet he said: "We have now reached the point where the national stock of fully fluid repellent gowns and long-sleeved laboratory coats will be exhausted in the next twenty-four to forty-eight hours."

He praised national leaders for their efforts saying they had 'left no stone unturned' but added that gowns ordered from China weeks ago were arriving sporadically in 'fits and starts'.

Dr Rob Harwood, chair of the British Medical Association's consultants committee, was concerned over staff being asked to wash and re-use potentially contaminated equipment.

He said: "If it's being proposed that staff reuse equipment, this must be demonstrably driven by science and the best evidence - rather than availability - and it absolutely cannot compromise the protection of healthcare workers."

This response came following Public Health England's guidance change on Friday which asked doctors and nurses to work without full-length gowns and re-use other items.

Related videos

They said: "Some compromise is needed to optimise the supply of PPE in times of extreme shortages".

More than 50 NHS workers have now lost their lives from the highly contagious virus.