The NHS and care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic

More than 110 frontline NHS and care workers are confirmed to have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, said 108 NHS and social care workers are known to have died from coronavirus.

Through tributes from local NHS trusts and loved ones, the PA news agency has confirmed the names of 115 health and social care workers who have died after contracting Covid-19 since March 25.

This chronological list contains people who were working in roles shortly before their deaths where they were likely to come into contact with patients.

It is likely to be still lower than the true number of workers who have died, as the names of some victims will not yet be in the public domain.

Kenneth Lambatan, cardiology research nurse

Mr Lambatan was just 33 years old when he died on April 27 after contracting Covid-19 and “an extraordinary person, son, brother, nurse, colleague and friend”, according to a GoFundMe page posted in his memory.

St. George’s Hospital, London, where he worked, said he was “described as a ‘true gem’ by those that knew him well”.

Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, nurse

Known as Kumar to his colleagues, Mr Pavithran was a staff nurse at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, where he was “very well-liked” according to a spokesman for his workplace, and died on April 27 having contracted Covid-19.

Elma Cavalida, maternity assistant

The “bubbly” and “friendly” maternity assistant worked at Northwick Park Hospital and died on April 26 after contracting Covid-19, having arrived in England 10 years ago from the Philippines – according to a GoFundMe page set up by her husband.

Julius Sana, healthcare support worker

Mr Sana, 40, fell ill with Covid-19 while working at a private hospital which cares for people with neurodegenerative diseases in Newport, South Wales. He died on April 26.

Eileen Landers, cleaner

The hospital cleaner with a “heart of gold” died after contracting Covid-19 on April 26 at Queen’s Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent, where she had worked for the past 16 years.

Fiona Anderson, nurse

The community staff nurse at Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, Sunderland, “devoted her life to helping others” before she died on April 26 after testing positive for the virus.

Her family said she died “doing what she loved, working for the NHS and caring for those in need”.

Jodon Gait, nurse

The 46-year-old had symptoms of Covid-19 before dying at home on April 25. He had been working for just over 12 months in the medical short stay unit at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he was described as “a dedicated, passionate, caring colleague”.

Adekunle Enitan, intensive care nurse

The “kind and cheery” father-of-two died in hospital on April 24 after being cared for by the team at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, with whom he had worked for five years.

Janice Glassey, healthcare assistant

The “much-loved” 66-year-old, who worked in the out-of-hours district nursing service for Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in Halton, Cheshire, died on April 24 after contracting the virus, her employers said.

Larni Zuniga, care home nurse

Mr Zuniga, who received his British citizenship in February, died on April 24 aged 54, at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

After arriving in the UK 12 years ago in a bid to make a better life for his family, according to a friend, he worked in the Surrey Hills care home in Godalming.

– Dr Vishna Rasiah, consultant neonatologist

Dr Vishna Rasiah, who worked as a “clinical lead” at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, died after contracting coronavirus, the trust announced on April 24.

His wife Liza said: “He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own. I couldn’t have been prouder of him.”

Sharon Scanlon, care worker

The “dedicated, hard-working” 58-year-old, a member of Powys County Council’s adult social care team in Mid Wales for four years, died of suspected Covid-19 on April 23. From Brecon, she was married and had two grown-up children and a granddaughter.

– Mahadaye Jagroop, nurse

Also known as Mary, Ms Jagroop worked at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, where she died after contracting Covid-19 on April 22.

“Mary was a respected and loved member of our team and touched the lives of many in her distinguished career as a nurse,” said Lisa Stalley-Green, chief nurse at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

– Katy Davis, nurse

The University of Southampton confirmed the death of Katy Davis, who worked in child health and was described by her colleagues as “a nurse people would aspire to be like”.

The 38-year-old had underlying health conditions and died on April 21 at Southampton General Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

– Melonie Mitchell, 111 worker

Ms Mitchell’s death was confirmed by the London Ambulance Service, where she worked. Chief executive Garrett Emmerson said she “will be greatly missed”.

– Medhat Atalla, consultant

The “hugely popular and respected” Dr Atalla died following treatment for coronavirus at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), where he worked as a consultant geriatrician, the hospital said.

He moved to Britain from Egypt about 20 years ago and his colleagues said he cared for elderly people on three continents, including across the north of England.

– Angie Cunningham, nurse

Angie Cunningham provided “amazing care” as a nurse for 30 years before she died at Borders General Hospital, where she worked, on April 22.

In a joint statement with NHS Borders Trust chief executive Ralph Roberts, Ms Cunningham’s family said: “Angie was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, granny and great granny, as well as a friend to many more.”

– Ian Reynolds, paramedic

Ian Reynolds, 53, had worked as a paramedic for more than 30 years, and for the last eight had been working as a member of the Selhurst Park pitch-side medical team.

Crystal Palace Football Club paid tribute to him and said he was a “much-loved colleague” and friend.

– Ann Shepherd, counsellor

Ann Shepherd, who had worked at the Moir Medical Centre in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, for 26 years, died in hospital earlier this week, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

The 80-year-old, from Leicester, had underlying health conditions before contracting coronavirus.

– Sharon Bamford, care assistant

Sharon Bamford was described as a “warm” and “caring” healthcare assistant who worked on the haematology/oncology ward at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Her death on April 21 follows that of her husband Malcolm, who also died after contracting Covid-19. Their son, Christian, was admitted to hospital with the virus but has since been discharged.

Graham Thorne, hospital maintenance worker

After contracting Covid-19 the “quiet and friendly” Mr Thorne died at his workplace of four years, Bedford Hospital, where he was a “quiet and friendly” member of the team according to Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He died on April 20 according to the BBC, who spoke with his partner Debbie Cox.

– Charlie Goodwin, ambulance worker

The 61-year-old was described as “an enormously respected member” of the first4care ambulance service in Nottinghamshire. He spent 11 days in intensive care with Covid-19 before he died on April 20.

Mr Goodwin had been an ambulance worker for two decades, and his wife Julie said he “wanted to help out and do his bit”.

– Dr Yusuf Patel, GP and surgery founder

Father-of-three Dr Yusuf Patel, 61, founded Woodgrange Medical Practice in Newham, east London, where he worked as GP for over two decades before he died with coronavirus symptoms on April 20.

Dr Patel’s colleagues there have remembered him as a “simple, humble and honest man” who was “the life and soul of any party.”

– Grant Maganga, mental health nurse

Grant Maganga died on April 20 at Tameside Hospital after 11 years of nursing, most recently at Hurst Place in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester, a rehabilitation unit for men with severe mental illness and complex needs.

“Grant was an exceptional nurse who cared deeply for his patients and lit up the room with his infectious smile and positive personality,” said Clare Parker, director of nursing at Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Mr Maganga’s unit.

– Kirsty Jones, healthcare support worker

The mother-of-two died on Monday after working for 24 years with NHS Lanarkshire, where she was described as a “selfless and bright” employee.

Her husband, Nigel, said: “She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and nurse… A void has opened in our hearts that will never be filled.”

– Sadeq Elhowsh, orthopaedic surgeon

The 58-year-old father of four worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in Merseyside for 17 years.

His nephew Raeif, 32, said Mr Elhowsh was “truly a great friend and “an intelligent, kind-hearted, determined, cheerful and highly accomplished man”.

– Sophie Fagan, carer support specialist

Described as an “extraordinary woman” who “refused to retire”, Sophie Fagan, 78, was well known at Homerton University Hospital and across Hackney, first qualifying as a nurse in 1966.

Paying tribute to her, Homerton chief executive Tracey Fletcher said: “She refused to fully retire and, although she did reduce her hours, she was often to be found meeting relatives and supporting staff in the hospital when she wasn’t due to be. Sophie wanted to make a difference and caring for the elderly was her passion.

– Craig Wakeham, GP

Dr Wakeham had been working as a GP for 30 years, and a message on the Cerne Abbas Surgery website said: “He was also a leading light in both the Clinical Commissioning Group and Local Medical Committee, as well as a devoted husband and father to his two boys.”

He had spent several days in hospital after contracting the virus.

– Ate Wilma Banaag, nurse

Nurse and mother of three Ate Wilma Banaag had worked at Watford General Hospital for almost two decades, since she arrived in the UK in January 2001.

A fundraiser, set up in her memory, said she was “so hard-working up to her last working days” when she contracted the virus.

– Ade Dickson, mental health nurse

Mr Dickson had been working in the Barnet Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team at the time of his death.

The Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust, which announced his death, said: “Ade was a highly respected colleague who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, Trust staff and patients.”

– Gerallt Davies, emergency consultant

On April 20, the 51-year-old, from Swansea, became the first paramedic in Wales to die after contacting coronavirus. He had worked for the Welsh Ambulance Service for 26 years.

– Manjeet Singh Riyat, emergency consultant

Mr Riyat, the first Sikh to work as an A&E consultant in the UK, died on April 20. He was known by his colleagues at the Royal Derby Hospital as the “father of the emergency department”.

– Joanne Klenczon, domestic supervisor

A 34-year-old domestic supervisor from Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Ms Klenzon’s death was announced by the trust on April 20.

Dr Sonia Swart, chief executive at the trust, said: “Joanna Klenczon touched the lives of so many people at NGH and she will be missed by everyone who knew or worked with her.

– Chrissie Emerson, healthcare assistant

Ms Emerson was working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn in Norfolk when she died after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a joint statement issued on April 20, Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw and chairman Professor Steve Barnett said: “The whole family at QEH is deeply saddened at losing Chrissie Emerson, who was such a valued colleague, and much-loved wife to Michael and cherished mother and grandmother.

– Grace Kungwengwe, healthcare worker

The frontline worker and grandmother is described as a “dedicated NHS worker, who loved her job and was actively working until she tested positive (for) Covid-19” on a fundraising page set up in her memory.

It said: “She was loved by many and her dedication and care for others was second to none.”

– Josephine Matseke (Manini), nurse

Josephine Masteke (Manini), also known as Josephine Peter, died on April 18 at Southport and Formby District General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

She had been working at Southport on an agency contract since February and had been a nurse for 20 years. She was married with two children.

– Rajesh Kalraiya, community paediatrician, and Mamoona Rana, trainee registrar in psychiatry

The North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT) confirmed the deaths of Drs Kalraiya and Rana, describing them as two “highly valued and respected colleagues”.

Dr Kalraiya was 68 and was working as a locum in Romford. Dr Rana was 49.

– Margaret Tapley, healthcare assistant

The “phenomenal, committed, kind-hearted” auxiliary nurse was still working night shifts when she died on April 19, at the age of 84.

Her grandson, Tom Wood, paid tribute to her and said she had inspired him to become a nurse himself.

– Patrick McManus, nurse

Mr McManus, 60, had worked as a nurse in Staffordshire for more than 40 years when he died after contracting Covid-19.

– Unnamed paramedic for North West Ambulance Service

The paramedic was married with children and had worked for the trust for a considerable number of years.

Chief executive Daren Mochrie said the death will “deeply affect many people within the trust”.

– Jenelyn Carter, healthcare assistant

Ms Carter worked on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was well-loved by all her colleagues and patients, Swansea Bay University Health Board said.

– Michael Allieu, staff nurse

Homerton University Hospital NHS Trust confirmed that staff nurse Michael Allieu died on April 18 at Homerton Hospital.

Dean McKee, care worker

The 28-year-old, who worked at St Vincent’s House care home in Hammersmith, died on April 7.

While the family had not been given official confirmation of his coronavirus diagnosis, they believe Mr McKee must have died of the illness and told PA that police let relatives “go up to see him and they had to wear the full PPE in order to go in the small room that they’d set aside”.

– Khulisani (Khuli) Nkala, mental health nurse

Mr Nkala, 46, a “well-respected and selfless professional nurse, who always put the patient first” had been working as a charge nurse in the forensic services at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust before he died on April 17, after testing positive for Covid-19.

– Vivek Sharma, occupational therapist

The 58-year-old father-of-two died on April 17 after isolating since the end of March.

Described as a gentle soul who was kind and generous, he had been isolating from around the end of March as a vulnerable member of staff due to underlying health conditions, and became ill with coronavirus.

– Linda Clarke, community midwife

Wigan Today reported the death of Linda Clarke, a 66-year-old community midwife at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary on April 17.

– Ruben Munoz, nursing assistant

Ruben Munoz, a father of two and nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust for a decade, died on April 17.

– Kamlesh Kumar Masson, doctor

Dr Masson, who died on April 16 aged 78, had worked in the NHS for 47 years. He founded the Milton Road Surgery in Grays, Essex, in 1985 and worked there until 2017, when he moved on to locum work.

Dawn Marshall, support time recovery worker

Most recently at Quayside House in Oldbury, Ms Marshall had worked for the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for 10 years before her death on April 15. The trust said she was “bubbly” and “always breaking out in song”.

– Esther Akinsanya, nurse

The nurse and grandmother was working on the front line at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London before her death on the evening of April 15, the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust confirmed.

On a GoFundMe page set up in her memory, Ms Akinsanya’s son Samuel described her as “an altruistic person who put us and everyone around her first in all circumstances”, who had been a nurse for the NHS for over 20 years along with her older sister, Mary Idowu, who has also been fighting Covid-19 and been in a coma in recent weeks.

– Barry England, leading operations manager

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust confirmed Mr England died on April 16, having spent four days in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said Mr England was extremely proud to have worked for the ambulance service for more than 33 years.

– Lourdes Campbell, healthcare assistant

Known as “Des” to her colleagues, the healthcare assistant was remembered as “diligent and compassionate” by the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

In a statement on April 16, chief executive of the trust Fiona Noden said Ms Campbell died in the critical care unit at Royal Bolton Hospital after contracting the virus.

– Simon Guest, radiographer

A radiographer at Furness General Hospital, Mr Guest died on the evening of April 15. His wife Nicky described him as “special, a true gentleman and a great role model to all”.

– Jane Murphy, clinical support worker

Aged 73, Ms Murphy worked at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before being retrained as a clinical support worker.

“Jane would help anybody out, but would tell you if you were wrong,” a friend said.

– Dr Krishan Arora, GP

Dr Krishan Arora was a senior partner at Violet Lane Medical Practice, and had been a GP in Croydon, south London, for 27 years. The 57-year-old died on April 15 after testing positive for the virus.

– Gladys Mujajati, also known as Gladys Nyemba, mental health nurse

The 46-year-old, who worked to support people in Derby, has been described as “precious” by science minister Amanda Solloway, and “much-loved”, “warm” and “caring” by her colleagues.

Ms Mujajati, who had an underlying health condition and had stepped away from work in recent weeks, died in hospital, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

-Amrik Bamotra, radiology support worker

Mr Bamotra, known to colleagues as “Bob”, was said to have “treated everyone like his own family”, and leaves behind a wife, daughter and son.

The 63-year-old had worked at the King George Hospital in Ilford, east London, for four years, and is suspected to have died from coronavirus. His death was announced on April 15.

– Andy Treble, theatre assistant

The 57-year-old, a theatre assistant at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital in North Wales, died on April 15 after testing positive for the disease.

His sister, Maria Molloy, described her brother – who had worked at the hospital for almost 40 years – as a “kind man” who dedicated his life to his profession and “always had a smile on his face”.

Khalid Jamil, healthcare assistant

Mr Jamil, 57, died on April 14 after working in a ward caring for the elderly at Watford General Hospital, having joined West Hertfordshire NHS Trust in March 2006.

His daughter Sumaiyah Jamil, 22, told the Watford Observer her father was “an NHS hero who lost his life to coronavirus” but whose memories they will cherish forever.

– Juliet Alder, healthcare assistant

The 58-year-old mother had worked at West London NHS Trust since 2016. She died on April 14 and was described by Carolyn Regan, trust chief executive, as “kind, caring and thoughtful”

– Linnette Cruz, dental nurse

The 51-year-old senior head nurse at the Brynteg dental practice in Sketty died on April 14 having been admitted with Covid-19 in March, according to NHS Wales.

Brynteg practice owner Nik Patel said: “She brought love, light and joy to everyone around her and will be sadly missed by all.”

Unnamed care home worker

Pitkerro Care Centre in Dundee confirmed that one of its carers died over the Easter bank holiday weekend after being care for in a hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.

More information has not been released about them by their family or employer, but the carer was described as “wonderfully compassionate, extremely hard-working and much-loved”.

– Steven Pearson, mental health nurse

Father-of-two Steven Pearson “dedicated his life to mental health”, said Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Trust, for whom he worked for 30 years helping vulnerable patients in the community.

A “highly respected member of the team with a larger than life personality”, he leaves his wife Anne, and their two daughters, Rebecca, 26, and Bethany, 20.

– Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, nurse

The mother-of-five was an agency nurse who lived in Leeds and worked at Harrogate Hospital. She died on April 13, aged 55.

Her daughter said: “It meant everything to be a nurse, she’s been doing it for as long as I remember – more than 30 years.”

Barbara Sage, Marie Curie nurse

The 68-year-old, from Bromley in south London, died in intensive care on April 12 after spending more than 40 years working in palliative care, and the last 14 years with Marie Curie.

Rahima Bibi Sidhanee, care home staff

Rahima Bibi Sidhanee, who worked at Grennell Lodge Nursing Home in Sutton, south London, for more than 30 years, died in hospital on April 12 after contracting Covid-19.

– Dr Peter Tun, associate specialist

The father-of-two worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for more than 21 years.

The 62-year-old, who died in the intensive care unit at the hospital on April 12, was called a “superhero dad” by his two sons in a tribute.

– Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, nurse

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died on April 12 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.

David Carter, chief executive at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.”

– Cheryl Williams, ward housekeeper

North Middlesex University Hospital said Ms Williams would be remembered as a “much-loved colleague”.

Ms Williams, who worked as a housekeeper on an elderly patient ward at the hospital in Edmonton, north London, died on April 12.

– Maureen Ellington, healthcare assistant

Grandmother Mrs Ellington, who was in her early 60s “would light up any room she entered”, worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died on April 12, having worked for the NHS for more than 25 years

– Leilani Medel, nurse

Mrs Medel, who worked as an agency nurse in South Wales, was described as a “wonderful and caring person”. Her employer, Cardiff-based Hoop Recruitment, said: “The nursing profession has lost a warm-natured and beautiful nurse who cared for so many vulnerable people during her nursing career.”

– Amarante Dias, hospital worker

Amarante Dias, who worked at the Weston General Hospital in north Somerset, was described as a “valued and much-loved colleague” who would be “greatly missed”.

– Melujean Ballesteros, nurse

The “dedicated and very caring” Filipino nurse, 60, died at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on April 12, just two days after being admitted.

– Kevin Smith, plaster technician

Doncaster Royal Infirmary confirmed the death of plaster technician Kevin Smith on April 12, following a “brief, but courageous, battle with Covid-19”.

He worked at the hospital for more than 35 years and was “renowned for his warm personality, diligence and compassion”, the trust said.

– Oscar King Jr, hospital porter

Oscar King Jr, a Filipino porter at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, died on April 11, aged 45. He was said to have worked for the hospital for more than a decade, “always doing his job with great enthusiasm and joy”.

– Elbert Rico, hospital porter

A colleague of Oscar King Jr at John Radcliffe, Mr Rico worked as a porter there since moving to the UK from the Philippines in 2004 “and loved the work that he did”, according to a fundraising page published by his family.

– Gareth Roberts, nurse

The death of the “extremely popular” Mr Roberts, who came out of retirement in 2015 having worked since the 1980s, was confirmed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board on April 11.

– Donna Campbell, healthcare support worker

Described by colleagues as “beautiful and kind-hearted”, the healthcare support worker from the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff died at the University Hospital of Wales on April 10.

– Sara Dee Trollope, nurse

A 51-year-old matron for older adult mental health services in Hillingdon, west London, Mrs Trollope died at Watford General Hospital on April 10 after testing positive for the virus.

The mother-of-four was described as “an example to every one of us” by her daughter.

– Brian Darlington, porter

Mr Darlington, a porter with Mid Cheshire Hospitals, was known for handing out sweets to his colleagues. He died on April 10, aged 68.

His wife of 46 years, Ava, said: “He was dedicated to the trust, and as a family we are grateful for and appreciative of all of the kind words and messages we have seen and received.”

– Julie Omar, nurse

The trauma and orthopaedics nurse at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire died at home while self-isolating with symptoms on April 10. She was 52.

– Amor Gatinao, nurse

The nurse is reported to have died on the morning of April 10, having worked at St Charles Hospital, west London.

– Andy Costa, ward administrator

Mr Costa was one of the longest-serving members of staff at a mental health centre in London, having worked for 26 years in the NHS, most recently as a ward administrator at Highgate Mental Health Centre in north London.

The NHS trust paid tribute to his “diligence and loyalty” after he died on April 9.

– Abdul Gellaledin, ambulance care assistant

Colleagues of Mr Gellaledin, who worked for Falck Ambulance UK helping to transport patients to and from Kingston Hospital, held a two-minute silence for him following his death earlier in April.

– Aimee O’Rourke, nurse

The 39-year-old nurse and mother died at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, where she worked, on April 9.

– Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, consultant urologist

The 53-year-old wrote a Facebook post asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urgently provide every NHS worker with personal protective equipment just five days before he died on the night of April 8.

– Dr Edmond Adedeji, doctor

The 62-year-old worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire, and died “doing a job he loved” on April 8.

– Fayez Ayache, GP

The 76-year-old general practitioner and grandfather died in Ipswich Hospital on April 8, having been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and coronavirus.

– Elsie Sazuze, care home nurse

Mrs Sazuze, who worked for Wolverhampton-based agency Totallycare, died on April 7 at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, according to the BBC, who spoke to her husband, Ken.

– Leilani Dayrit, nurse

Described as a “ray of sunshine”, Ms Dayrit, a Filipino nurse who worked at St Cross Hospital in Rugby, died on April 7.

– Donald Suelto, nurse

The 51-year-old, who worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, died on April 7 after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

– Alice Kit Tak Ong, nurse

The 70-year-old, originally from Hong Kong, died on April 7 after 44 years of working for the NHS. She was described by her daughter, Melissa, as “generous to everyone else before herself”.

– Janice Graham, nurse

The 58-year-old healthcare support worker from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde became the first nurse in Scotland to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on April 6.

– Syed Zishan Haider, GP

The 79-year-old family doctor, known as Zishan by colleagues at Barking and Dagenham CCG – where he worked for more than three decades, died in hospital on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The CCG chair Dr Jagan John said: “Dr Haider was a selfless man who loved his patients, and this is a tragic loss to our GP community.”

– Barbara Moore, patient discharge planner

Described as an “unsung hero”, the 54-year-old grandmother died on April 6, the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

– Dr Alfa Saadu, doctor

The 68-year-old, who had returned to work from retirement, died on April 6 at the Whittington Hospital in north London.

– Jitendra Rathod, surgeon

A “highly regarded” associate specialist in cardiothoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales, Mr Rathod died on the morning of April 6.

– Lynsay Coventry, midwife

Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, announced the death of the 54-year-old – the first involving a serving NHS midwife after testing positive for the virus – on April 5.

– Emily Perugia, care worker

A care co-ordinator in Hillingdon, north-west London, Ms Perugia was just 29 at the time of her death, which was confirmed on April 5.

She was described by a colleague as a “lovely woman, who never said no to any requests”. Ms Perugia’s mother, sister, brother and fiance all work for the same NHS trust as her.

Catherine Sweeney, care home worker

Ms Sweeney died on April 4 while being cared for at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. In a statement released through the GMB union, her family said she was a “wonderful mother, sister, and beloved aunty”.

– Glen Corbin, nurse

The 59-year-old had worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Harlesden, north-west London, for more than 25 years and his employer, the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, announced his death on April 4.

– Rebecca Mack, nurse

The 29-year-old died on April 5, after going into self-isolation with symptoms. Her friend, Sarah Bredin-Kemp, said she was an “incredible nurse”.

– Liz Glanister, nurse

Aintree University Hospital said the staff nurse died on April 3, with her family describing their loss as “simply beyond words”.

– Dr Anton Sebastianpillai, consultant

The consultant geriatrician died on April 4, four days after being admitted to the intensive care unit and two weeks after completing his final shift on March 20, according to Kingston Hospital in south-west London.

– Amanda Forde, GP receptionist

In a statement on its website, Vale Practice in Crouch End, north London, paid tribute to the “beautiful, caring receptionist”, who passed away on April 3 having contracted Covid-19.

– John Alagos, nurse

The Mail On Sunday reported that the 27-year-old nurse, who treated coronavirus patients at Watford General Hospital, died after a shift on April 3.

– Areema Nasreen, nurse

Ms Nasreen, 36, died on April 2 in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she had worked for 16 years.

– Professor Mohamed Sami Shousha, researcher

The 79-year-old, who had worked at UK cancer research laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals since 1978, died on April 2.

His nephew, Abdelrahman Shousha, said his uncle returned to work to help fight the virus despite his age, adding: “My uncle was characterised by his humbleness, virtue and his adamancy to help and serve, whether it be his family, friends, his colleagues or his students.”

Carol Jamabo, care worker

Mother-of-two Ms Jamabo, 56, is believed to have been the first care worker who died after contracting Covid-19 to be identified publicly.

The care worker with Cherish Elderly Care in Bury, Greater Manchester, died on April 1, according to a GoFundMe page established to support her family.

– Thomas Harvey, nurse

The healthcare assistant, a father-of-seven who worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, east London, died at home on March 29, aged 57.

– Dr Amged El-Hawrani, consultant

Dr El-Hawrani was an ear, nose and throat consultant with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. He died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on March 28, aged 55.

– Pooja Sharma, pharmacist

Ms Sharma, a pharmacist at Eastbourne District General Hospital, died unexpectedly on March 26, according to a JustGiving page created in her memory.

– Dr Habib Zaidi, doctor

The GP in Leigh-on-Sea died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on March 25, aged 76.

– Dr Adil El Tayar, transplant surgeon