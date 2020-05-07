NFL star Earl Thomas was allegedly held at gunpoint by his wife after she discovered him in bed naked with several women, according to TMZ.

Thomas, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, was found at an Airbnb in Austin Texas by Nina, his childhood sweetheart.

She grabbed his 9mm Beretta and pointed it at his head before he managed to wrestle it free.

Nina, who had traced him to the venue after a night out, was arrested for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault.

She is said to have also pointed the gun at several women in the house, saying: “I got something for all you h**s!”

Thomas, whose brother was with him, made a statement on Instagram yesterday after the news broke.

Related videos

He said: “Keep us [he and Nina] in your prayers... Stuff like this happens. Pray for us as we go through this. We're back talking. I'm seeing my kids.”