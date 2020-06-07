NFL star Donald ‘Reche’ Caldwell shot and killed in ‘targeted’ robbery in Tampa
Former NFL wide receiver Donald ‘Reche’ Caldwell has died in what has been described as a ’targeted’ robbery in Tampa.
Tampa police, who did not publicly identify the shooting victim after responding to the call late Saturday night, said the incident ’does not appear to be a random act’, but his mother Deborah confirmed to TMZ that the 41 year-old had been killed.
“He was set up,” she told the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m going to follow it all the way to the end. ... You get killed right here in your hometown? You made a statement here, and y’all just took it away from us?”
Caldwell played seven seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots and Washington after a successful career at the University of Florida.
He retired from football after a one-year stint with Washington.
His younger brother, Andre, who played eight pro seasons with Cincinnati and Denver, told ESPN The Magazine that he believed Reche was permanently affected by his abrupt ending with the Patriots, saying: “The way the game kicked him to the curb like an unwanted stepchild hurt him mentally and haunted him.”
A number of Caldwell’s former teammates offered tributes on social media.
Wes Welker, who played alongside Caldwell in San Diego and New England, tweeted: “Reche’s smile and attitude were contagious! My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family!”