Next EuroMillions winner could bank biggest ever UK jackpot of £175 million

A record-breaking £175 million jackpot could be won at the next EuroMillions lottery draw.

If the jackpot, which has now reached its cap, is won by a single UK ticket-holder, they will shoot to the top of the National Lottery Rich List, ahead of last year’s £170 million anonymous winner.

This fortune would make the winner worth more than golfer Rory McIlroy and singer Sir Tom Jones, who are each ranked at £170 million according to the Sunday Times Rich List, and heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, who the list estimates is worth £107 million.

But if no-one wins, prizes in the next winning tier will be boosted and could result in multiple multi-millionaires instead.

If a UK player were to bank the jackpot, recent research shows that they would be likely to use their new found fortune to help others by making lots of other people millionaires, according to the National Lottery.

According to a survey by the organisation, Brits said they would make on average another 13 other people millionaires if they won more than £100 million.

Research into actual National Lottery millionaires also shows that 76% have gifted a home or paid off a friend or relative’s mortgage.

Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, described Tuesday’s jackpot as “truly mind-blowing”.

He said: “A UK winner would be propelled to the top of the rich list and immediately be able to make all of their friends and families dreams come true.

“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on standby to support our big winners as they start their life changing journey.”

The last time the EuroMillions jackpot reached the cap was October 2019, when it was won by one UK ticket-holder.

In the draws leading up to this win, 12 UK players claimed between £1.7 million and £3.6 million, for matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

Anyone who wants to be in with a chance of bagging the record-breaking current jackpot should get their tickets well before the 7.30pm cut-off on Tuesday night, in shops, online or via the app.

This year, the National Lottery said it has given up to £800 million to charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak across the communities, the arts, heritage and sport.