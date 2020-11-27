What Will Black Friday 2020 Look Like?

Black Friday is considered the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season. With billions of dollars on the line, retailers must get this right. Usually the playbook for the day is pretty simple: Cut prices, stock shelves and prepare for crowds. In 2020, like with most things, Black Friday looks different. This holiday season, online sales are estimated to spike 33% to $189 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. Department stores in a normal year can bring in a quarter of their annual sales during this period.