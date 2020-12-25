U.K., European Union Reach Post-Brexit Trade Deal

The U.K. and European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade deal that ends years of uncertainty and allows the two sides to continue trading goods without tariffs or quotas. "We've taken back control of our laws and our destiny. We've taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way that is complete and unfettered." Said Prime Minister Boris Johnson:"To all the Europeans I say it is time to leave Brexit behind. Our future is made in Europe." Said Ursula von der LeyenEU ambassadors are meeting today to discuss the agreement. Both the EU and U.K. parliaments must ratify and approve the deal before it formally goes into affect.