These Titles Are Leaving Netflix in December

By NewsChain Analysis
20:16pm, Wed 09 Dec 2020
Here’s What to Watch on Netflix in December. Here’s What to Watch on Netflix in December . With the end of the year approaching, many licensing contracts for streaming services are coming to an end. Here are some titles to watch before they get taken off Netflix. . ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (Dec. 25). ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (Dec. 31). ‘The Office’: Seasons 1-9 (Dec. 31). ‘Barbershop’ (Dec. 31). ‘Frida’ (Dec. 31)