These are the gestures Brits ‘took for granted’ prior to lockdown

Shaking someone's hand, having a hug, walking straight into a supermarket unmasked and having a haircut are among the things Brits 'took for granted' prior to lockdown. A study of 2,000 adults has discovered the things which they missed most during 2020 - and will never underestimate the value of again. More than a third (37 per cent) never thought they would miss going to the cinema so much, and a quarter even long for face-to-face meetings in work.