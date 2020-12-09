Taylor Swift Said Her Dispute With Scooter Braun Felt Like A “Divorce"

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift opened up about the meaning of songs on her latest album ‘Folklore’. ‘My Tears Ricochet’ and ‘Mad Woman’ were inspired by her infamous dispute with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. The singer said that although she hasn’t experienced divorce, she found herself being triggered by stories about the topic. Her song ‘Mad Woman’ discusses gaslighting and criticizes a man that tries to say that a woman is crazy. Some of the lyrics to ‘My Tears Ricochet’ were written after Swift had watched the movie ‘Marriage Story’. So these songs are in some ways imaginary, in some ways not, and in some ways both, Taylor Swift