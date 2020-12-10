Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Surprise Album Called 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift is releasing her ninth studio album ‘Evermore’ at midnight Eastern Time on December 10. Swift has said that the new album is the “sister record” of her “Folklore” album, which was released in July of this year. The album includes songs featuring Bon Iver, Haim, and The National. In an Instagram post announcing the album, Swift said that she and her co-writers “just couldn’t stop writing songs”. Swift worked with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon, and boyfriend Joe Alywn on ‘Evermore’. The singer is also releasing the music video for the album’s first single ‘Willow’ at the same time as the album's release. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them, Taylor Swift