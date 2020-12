Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore'. Swift took to social media on Dec. 10 to announce her ninth studio album. . Her critically-acclaimed album, 'folklore,' was released over the summer. In addition to the release of 'Evermore' at midnight on Dec. 11, the music video for her song, "Willow," will be released. Swift, who is notoriously fond of the number 13, will turn 31 on Dec. 13