Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 To Two Mothers In Need

Taylor Swift made two donations of $13,000 each to two mothers who have been struggling financially during the pandemic. Swift found the two GoFundMe pages after reading a Washington Post article about Americans struggling with rent. The first donation went to Nashville-based single mother Nikki Cornwell. Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story, Taylor Swift. The second donation went to Shelbie Selewski from Michigan, who lost her job earlier in the year. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor, Taylor Swift