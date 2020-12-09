Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 to 2 Mothers, Struggling to Pay Bills Amid COVID-19. According to 'Billboard,' Swift donated $13,000 to both Nikki Cornwell and Shelbie Selewski's GoFundMe pages after reading about their hardships in 'The Washington Post.'. Cornwell, a single mother, was $5,000 behind in rent and couldn't start a new job in May because she tested positive for COVID-19. Nikki, I read about you in the 'Washington Post' and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. , Taylor Swift, via 'Billboard'. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor, Taylor Swift, via 'Billboard'. Selewski lost her job in the spring and had to stay home with her daughter who was born with a collapsed lung. Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the 'Washington Post.' No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. , Taylor Swift, via 'Billboard'. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor, Taylor Swift, via 'Billboard'