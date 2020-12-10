Stunning video shows the almost indescribable view from a picturesque beauty spot in the Mont Blanc Massif (RAW)

This stunning video shows the almost indescribable view from a picturesque beauty spot in the Mont Blanc Massif. Joe Heeley, 26, films himself ascending the Cosmiques Arête, on the Aiguille du Midi. The view looks out at a majestic rock pillar known as Gendarme de Cosmiques with Mont Blanc looming in the background. Joe, from Chamonix, France, said: "This location is special due to the ease of access. "You can get a cable car to the top of the Aiguille du Midi, at 3842m, and the Cosmiques Arête both starts and finishes in the cable car station. "This allows for an incredible big mountain route, with grand exposure, beautiful vistas and surprisingly thin air to be accessed easily and done quickly. "I have climbed the Cosmiques Arête many times now and having left my house at breakfast time, and be back home before lunch. I think there are very few places, if any others in the world, where access to such incredible terrain can be so easy. "Retrospectively, I suppose the thing that amazes me most about this area that that particular journey is just how lucky I am to live and work here. "For me access to the mountains is what makes me happy and is what I base my life around."