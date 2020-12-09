Steve Aoki Will Headline LA’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Party

DJ Steve Aoki will be headlining downtown Los Angeles’ annual New Year's Eve countdown party. ‘Grand Park’s NYELA’ will be held virtually this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Aoki also curated the lineup for the event, which will include Venezuelan singer Andrekza and a guest performance by BIA. We are so excited to work with the legendary Steve Aoki and his visionary line-up of established artists and emerging talent, Julia Diamond, Grand Park Director. The event will begin at 11 PM PST on December 31 and can be viewed on Fuse or the Fuse YouTube channel. The free event usually attracts thousands of people to the heart of downtown LA to ring in the New Year