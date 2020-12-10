Sony Buys Anime Streaming Service Crunchyroll For $1.2 Billion

AT&T has announced that it is selling Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation in a deal worth almost $1.2 billion. Crunchyroll is one of the leading anime streaming services, with 90 million registered users in over 200 countries. Combining the strength of the Crunchyroll brand and the expertise of our global team with Funimation is an exciting prospect, Joann Waage, Crunchyroll General Manager. The move will allow Sony to bring together two of the world’s largest collections of anime content. Funimation already has a library of over 700 anime series, which add up to roughly 13,000 hours of content. Together with Crunchyroll, we will create the best possible experience for fans and greater opportunity for creators, Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment