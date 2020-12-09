Siblings hatch twelve chicks from a box of quail eggs from M&S - RAW

Two siblings hatched TWELVE chicks from a box of quail eggs from their local Marks & Spencer shop. Ray Moorhead, seven, and his sister Pearl, four, decided to experiment with a box of 24 by putting the eggs in an incubator to see if any would hatch. Their mum Emily, 40, warned them it was unlikely any would hatch and was surprised when she heard chirping from the incubator two and a half weeks later. To their amazement, twelve of the quail eggs hatched and now their home in Bromley, south-east London, is filled with a dozen chirping chicks.