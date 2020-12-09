Patty Jenkins Addresses Decision To Release Movies on HBO Max

Director of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Patty Jenkins has addressed the decision to release the movie on HBO Max. The theatrical release date for the movie has been postponed multiple times, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. recently announced that it is releasing all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max. ‘Tenet’ director Christopher Nolan has criticized this decision, saying HBO Max is “the worst streaming service”. Jenkins says that although she agrees with Nolan, she is excited for the new Wonder Woman movie to be released. This year I'm so touched and moved that it's going to happen in people's homes when they can't go places and still happen in theaters where they can, Patty Jenkins. Jenkins says she is “going to go right back to being a partner to the theatrical business”