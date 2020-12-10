Nicolas Cage To Host ‘History Of Swear Words’ On Netflix

Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to host a new docuseries on Netflix titled ‘The History of Swear Words’. The show will explore the origins, pop culture-usage, and cultural impact of curse words. Each episode of the six-part series will focus on a different expletive. The show will feature guest stars such as Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, and Joel Kim Booster. ‘The History of Swear Words’ is produced by Funny or Die and B17 Entertainment, and will premiere on January 5, 2021. Cage is also working on two projects for Amazon, a biopic of Joe Exotic and an animated series called 'Hellfire'