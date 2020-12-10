New art in Bristol sparks rumours it could be a Banksy - RAW

A new piece of art has appeared on the side of a house in Bristol this morning (10/12) - sparking rumours it could be a Banksy. The elusive artist is from the city and is known for creating new works without anyone catching him in the act. An image of an old woman sneezing without covering her mouth has been spotted on a wall in the Totterdown area - a possible nod to the current health crisis. Crowds are already gathering at the bottom of Vale Street - one of Britain's steepest roads - to take pictures and discuss.