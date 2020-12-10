My Chemical Romance Launch Their Own Makeup Range

My Chemical Romance has teamed up with U.S. cosmetics company Hipdot to create their own line of makeup. The new range is inspired by their 2004 album ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’. The makeup line will include products such as a double-ended liquid eyeliner and a nine-color eyeshadow palette. The items in the collection will all feature the ‘Three Cheers’ era’s iconic red and black colors, as well as the MCR logo. The price of the products range from $12 to $24 and are available to purchase from the Hipdot website. All of the products are vegan and cruelty-free