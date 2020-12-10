Mesemerising video shows huge murmuration of 30,000 starlings - RAW

This mesmerising video shows a huge murmuration of 30,000 starlings swirling across a sunset. The stunning footage was filmed by amateur wildlife photographer Ron MacDonald, 66. He filmed the formation moving across the skyline in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, around 3.30pm. Dad-of-four Ron took up wildlife photography when he retired from his job at NatureScot in 2015 - but as a trained scientist he is committed to not intruding on the creatures he photographs.