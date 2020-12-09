Meet the seven year old girl boxer whose spars and jabs have earned her a massive Instagram following

This tiny seven-year-old boxer packs some punch and her sparring and jabs have earned her a massive following on Instagram. Pint-sized pugilist Ruby Tucker may stand just 4ft tall, but she is already well on her way to achieving her dream of becoming a professional boxer. Featherweight Ruby trains with her dad Kijuan Tucker, 36, four times-a-week and, in her downtime, hones her sparring skills by studying YouTube videos of boxing's all time greats.