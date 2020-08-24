Meet Charlotte and her 'Electrodeck'

Lockdown has given everyone a lot of time to be creative. Charlotte, who loves to skate, took that time and used it to think up a design for an electric skateboard. Her design was so good, she won an award as part of the Institution of Engineering and Technology's Sports of the Future competition. The 'Electrodeck' was designed to be controlled by a remote control, meaning you can skate around, without having to push! Charlotte hopes to sell her boards in skate shops one day.