This little rabbit can slam dunk balls in a basketball hoop just like Bugs Bunny in Space Jam (RAW)

Check out this real life Bugs Bunny - a little rabbit who can slam dunk balls in a basketball hoop just like the Space Jam character. Milo the bunny was adopted by Mandy Cross, 46, three years ago when he was only eight weeks old from a local pet shop. He loves playing with his cuddly toys, but his favourite is his bouncy ball which he can shoot through a tiny basketball hoop in his living room. This video was shot on the 3rd December 2020.