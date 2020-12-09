This little rabbit can slam dunk balls in a basketball hoop just like Bugs Bunny in Space Jam

12:01pm, Wed 09 Dec 2020
Check out this real life Bugs Bunny - a little rabbit who can slam dunk balls in a basketball hoop just like the Space Jam character. Milo the bunny was adopted by Mandy Cross, 46, three years ago when he was only eight weeks old from a local pet shop. He loves playing with his cuddly toys, but his favourite is his bouncy ball which he can shoot through a tiny basketball hoop in his living room.