Kourtney Kardashian To Make A Cameo In 'She's All That' Remake

Kourtney Kardashian is set to appear in the remake of the 1999 movie ‘She’s All That’. According to the movie’s official Instagram account, Kardashian’s character is called Jessica Miles Torres. TikTok Star Addison Rae is also starring in the movie as Padgett Sawyer. Her role is similar to Freddie Prinze Jr.’s in the original movie. Kardashian and Rae are friends, often appearing in each other’s social media posts. The movie will also star Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, and Romel De Silva. As well as Tiffany Simon, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Dominic Goodman, and Ryan Hollis