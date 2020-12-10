Kanye West Is The UK's Most Googled Artist Of 2020

Google has revealed the United Kingdom’s most googled artists of 2020 based on search results. Kanye West was the most-searched artist in the UK following his bid for U.S. Presidency. Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding was in second place. She recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Grimes, who recently welcomed her first child with Elon Musk earlier this year, was the fifth most googled artist. Duffy, Meghan Trainor, Wiley, Bugzy Malone, Nicola Roberts, and Hrvy also made the top 10. It's recently been revealed that Kanye West will be a producer on Pusha T's next album. This comes after West featured on Pusha T's 2018 album 'Daytona'