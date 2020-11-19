How to Rock Your Virtual Job Interview

By NewsChain Analysis
17:15pm, Thu 19 Nov 2020
Covid-19 left millions of Americans unemployed, which could also mean millions of Americans applying for the same pool of jobs. Trying to land a job in this economy can be overwhelming. That’s why we talked with career coaches to get their take on how you can approach your job search effectively. In episode 2 of Apply Here, your networking has paid off and you’ve landed a conversation that could yield some real growth (i.e. a video interview). Let’s hear from an industry expert on how to make the most of this opportunity.