How to Rock Your Virtual Job Interview

Covid-19 left millions of Americans unemployed, which could also mean millions of Americans applying for the same pool of jobs. Trying to land a job in this economy can be overwhelming. That’s why we talked with career coaches to get their take on how you can approach your job search effectively. In episode 2 of Apply Here, your networking has paid off and you’ve landed a conversation that could yield some real growth (i.e. a video interview). Let’s hear from an industry expert on how to make the most of this opportunity.