How Kodak Went From Photography Icon to Making Drugs

By NewsChain Analysis
15:15pm, Wed 18 Nov 2020
For most of the 20th century, Kodak was the closest a company could get to being a monopoly without actually being one. Its very name had become synonymous with cameras, film and nostalgia. In the 21st century, however, this consumer giant has faced turmoil as it pivoted from one business to the next. It's gone from bankruptcy, to a foray into crypto, to finally making ingredients for pharmaceuticals. How did this happen? Video by Michael Byhoff