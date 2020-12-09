‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Wins Player’s Voice Award At The Game Awards

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ won the Player’s Voice Award at The Game Awards 2020 following three rounds of voting from fans. The game, which was developed by Sucker Punch Productions, received 47% of the vote. It beat games such as ‘The Last of Us Part 2’, ‘Hades’, ‘Doom Eternal’, and ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’. The Game Awards ceremony will take place on December 10. ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ has been nominated for seven other awards. The rest of the awards are voted on by both fans and a curated voting jury. The voting jury accounts for 90% of the vote, while the fan votes make up the other 10%. The Player’s Voice Award is entirely decided by fans