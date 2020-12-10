Fifty Santas take to the sea on paddleboards and kayaks for charity

This stunning drone footage shows more than fifty SANTAS taking to the sea on paddleboards and kayaks for charity. The large gathering of Father Christmases was designed to replace the usual Santa Fun runs that had to be cancelled this year due to coronavirus. A total of 57 Santas went out onto the water and raised a total of £1,300 for Cornwall Hospice Care. The event was organised by Beccy Constant, 47, who noticed an advert from the charity about not being able to host its usual fundraising fun run.