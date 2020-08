The vibrant streets of Majorca’s “party capital” Magaluf are eerily quiet this summer, as strict Spanish #coronavirus laws have shut down bars and nightclubs. We meet Dani, the owner of The Red Lion pub on the infamous Punta Ballena strip, as well as his bouncer Benji, known for drawing big crowds when he lifts the pub's customers over his head, to hear how they are coping with the forced closures.