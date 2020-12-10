Dolly Parton To Go On A Global Tour To Mark Her 75th Birthday

To celebrate her 75th birthday, singer Dolly Parton will be going on a world tour in 2021. Parton will turn 75 on January 19, and she will be performing shows in 15 stadiums around the world. Expect ‘Dolly Fest’ to go global in 15 stadiums, which we have on hold right now. And it will be very Dolly, Neil Warnock, United Talent Agency. Venues and dates for the tour have yet to be announced. In 2021 Parton will also be launching a broadway show, releasing another book, and a new album. The legendary songwriter has had a busy 2020, having released a festive album, a Netflix movie, and a book. Parton recently revealed in an interview that she would love Beyoncé to cover her famous song 'Jolene'